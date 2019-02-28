On Jan. 31, Lillie Mae Gray, 34, of the 400 block of West Effie Street, Arcadia, was sentenced to serve a year and a day in state prison on several charges.
According to records from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, Clerk of Court and Department of Corrections, a DCSO deputy was conducting routine speed enforcement when he spotted Gray riding in a car and not using her seat belt. When he pulled the car over and spoke to the driver, he could see Gray fidgeting with her waistband.
The driver said there was nothing illegal inside the vehicle and allowed the deputy to search it. He asked Gray to get out of the car. When she did, he saw a glass pipe, commonly used to smoke crack cocaine, fall from her waistband to the ground. When he again asked if she had anything illegal, she opened her purse and gave him a broken piece of a crack pipe. The deputy then found crack cocaine in her purse, plus Brillo, often used in smoking crack.
Gray was placed on drug offender probation on Oct. 23 for two years. Subsequently, however, she violated several terms of her probation, including being out at 3:30 a.m. when her curfew was 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.; changing her residence without prior approval; failing to report to her probation officer as required; and being absent from her residence during the curfew hours.
She was sentenced to serve a year and a day in prison and was transported to the Department of Corrections on Feb. 18. Her projected release date is Dec. 23, 2019.
She served previous prison terms in 2006 for aggravated assault with a weapon, and in 2014 for aggravated assault, grand theft and possession of cocaine.
