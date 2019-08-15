When a DeSoto County detective pulled over a driver whose car was wavering between lanes, he thought he might find drugs in the vehicle. Instead, what appeared to be a live hand grenade was discovered, leading to a call to the Sarasota County Sheriff's bomb squad.
Just after midnight Saturday a detective saw Donald Robinson Reid, 49, of Bradenton, driving a VW east on N.W. Haile Dean Road. Knowing Reid had several prior arrests for drugs, he called for DCSO's K-9 Liberty to sniff the vehicle. According to the arrest report, the dog alerted to the possible presence of narcotics. Reid reportedly told the detective to handcuff and arrest him because they would "find a reason to arrest him now that his vehicle was being searched."
Inside the car officers found a black handgun, a loaded magazine and an assault-type rifle with 27 live rounds. They also found what appeared to be a live (undetonated) hand grenade, prompting a call to the Sarasota County Sheriff's bomb squad.
The bomb squad determined the grenade was not live and safely removed it. Once it was safe to continue the search, detectives found another rifle with a box of live ammunition.
Reid, who told detectives he was a "14-time convicted felon," was arrested on four counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. He was also ticketed for failing to drive in a single lane. Bond was set at $30,000. Arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 14.
Previously, Reid had been convicted in DeSoto County of several charges including assault, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, selling methamphetamine, driving on a suspended license and DUI. He was convicted in 2003 of possession of meth, MDMA and GHB ("date rape" drug), possession of other drugs and driving on a suspended license, for which he was sentenced to a year in prison.
