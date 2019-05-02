A high-speed chase in the area of Airport Road led to an arrest based in part on drug and weapons charges.
According to the arrest report, on April 18 two DeSoto County Sheriff's detectives saw a pickup traveling around Forest Pines going more than 60 mph in a 30 mph zone. They activated lights and siren to pull the vehicle over, but instead it sped away on S.E. Airport Road at speeds over 100 mph. The driver tried to make a turn onto S.E. Durrance Street but was going too fast, and the truck hit a power pole and a large tree.
Although the driver tried to back the truck out, it was disabled, so he got out and started to run. One of the detectives recognized Robert Steven Harrelson, 41, and ran after him. When Harrelson fell, the deputy was able to handcuff him.
The truck was searched prior to being towed, and inside detectives allegedly found several plastic bags containing methamphetamine, a baggie of marijuana, smoking pipes and rolling papers, and a loaded handgun. Records indicate Harrelson is a three-time convicted felon.
After treatment at DeSoto Memorial Hospital, Harrelson was charged with trafficking over 14 grams of methamphetamine, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, hit and run by leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, two counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, fleeing to elude an officer and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence.
Harrelson also received a speeding ticket with a $353 fine.
Harrelson, who lists a Punta Gorda address, was released on April 19 on $62,000 bond. He is slated for a July 1 court appearance.
