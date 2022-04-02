PUNTA GORDA — TT's Tiki Bar had a Key West and Hawaiian vibe Saturday as hula dancers and specialty margaritas brought in money for 10 local nonprofits.
Hosted by the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, Harboritaville pitted nonprofits against each other in friendly hula dance and drink concoction contests.
"Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary won for the best margarita," said Teri Ashley, representing the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association.
The mastermind behind the winning drink was Jackie Krohn, who shared her "Tigerita" drink recipe secrets and proudly held up Octagon's trophy.
"I used fresh squeezed blood oranges — 30 pounds. Then I made a concoction with ginger paste, triple sec and my own blood orange margarita mix."
The margartita mix-off, the first event of the event which ran from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., was open to guests 21 and older who could purchase a $25 wristband. The proceeds went to the nonprofits. Guests received a punch card and went to each of the 10 nonprofits' "booths" for a 2-ounce sample of a specially created margarita. Afterwards, they would vote for their favorite drink.
"We won $1,904 in cash," exclaimed Krohn.
For one year, the Tiki Bar will sell the Tigerita, and for each sale $1 will go toward Octagon.
Next came the hula contest. Each nonprofit got to choose which one would represent the nonprofit.
Starting with 10 hula dancers, there were elimination rounds until the dance came down to two.
Not surprisingly, Ellen Pinder from USA Dance Chapter 6126 in Charlotte Harbor took top prize.
Instead of a panel of judges like "Dancing with the Stars," votes came from onlookers who paid $1 per vote. The nonprofit with the most money, or votes, was determined the winner of the hula contest.
There were three male hula dancers, said Robert Warren, who swiveled his hips for Octagon. "I took home the bronze medal," he said.
Valerie's House won second place for the best margarita, but all nonprofits were winners in that they took home money to help their organizations.
Throughout the day three bands played — Michael Hayman's Hibiscus Band, the John Patti Band and Tropical Avenue.
When the hula contest ended, the party continued, with many at the event getting up to dance in front of the stage.
Other nonprofits participating were Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County; Fabulous Finds Re-Sale Shop & Unique Boutique (serving the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition); the Fred Lang Foundation; Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County; Gulf Coast Medical Foundation and Peace River Wildlife Center whose team wore pirate costumes.
