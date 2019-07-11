August Mitchell Jones, 41, was recently sentenced to two years in state prison on charges involving drugs, weapons and using a two-way communication device during a crime.
According to records from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, Clerk of Court and Department of Corrections, a Confidential Informant arranged a meeting by phone with Jones to purchase $40 of methamphetamine (a "ball," which is 3.5 grams) at a specified location.
With $40 in cash provided by DCSO, the CI went to the address arranged with Jones. The CI reported he gave the money to Jones, who threw it on the bed. A woman who was also at the house placed a bag of meth on the corner of the bed for the CI to take. The CI said that Jones held a gun in his hand during the transaction, and he waved it around.
The drugs tested positive for methamphetamine.
In May, Jones entered a plea of no contest and was sentenced on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, using or displaying a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was transported to the Department of Corrections on May 29 and is projected to be released by Sept. 28, 2020.
