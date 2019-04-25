The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Jamie Finley Kirschner, 48, on April 9 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and felony battery.
According to records from DCSO and the Clerk of Court, Kirschner's husband said he and his wife had argued earlier in the day.
During the argument, she was holding a knife which she was reportedly using to peel an orange. The husband alleged she pointed the knife at him and threatened to cut him with it. He also said as he walked past her, she hit him on his arm with her hand.
Jamie Kirschner said she never threatened her husband with a knife and never struck him.
Her bail was set at $1,620 and she bonded out of jail the same day. Arraignment is scheduled for May 28.
