Clarence Eddie Lewis Jr., 24, of Clewiston, was sentenced last month to four years in state prison on multiple charges of car burglaries, grand theft, petty theft, grand theft of firearms, attempted felony murder and home invasion robbery.
According to records from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, Clerk of Court and Department of Corrections, Lewis was one of four men involved in a rash of 18 car burglaries that occurred in late 2015 and early 2016. Several of the burglaries took place on streets off State Road 31, including Montgomery Circle, Brown Road and Townsend Road.
Lewis was also involved with the other three in a home invasion robbery on Tomlin Road, along with a break-in of a local business, and several charges of grand and petty theft.
Lewis was taken into custody on June 22, 2016 and held on $334,500 bond. Later that year he pleaded no contest and was released with 10 years of probation, with a provision that he testify in the cases against two of the co-conspirators, Albert Favors and Ronald Watson. (Favors was later sentenced to 30 years in prison and Watson received a 5-year sentence.)
But in 2018 Lewis was charged with violations of probation for possession of marijuana, assault, resisting arrest and refusing to allow his probation officer to visit his residence. He was subsequently sentenced to serve four years in state prison, with credit for two years served in the county jail.
In the past, according to DOC's records, Lewis served prison time going back to 1998, including for the sale of cocaine, impregnating a girl under 16 and multiple charges of lewd and lascivious battery or molestation with a victim age 12-15.
