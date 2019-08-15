Clarence Luther Jr., 55, of S.E. Hillsborough Avenue in Arcadia, was sentenced to 20 years in state prison for six counts of sexual assault and battery by a custodian with a victim age 12-18, and one count of child cruelty for impregnating a child under 12.
According to records from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, Clerk of Court and Department of Corrections, the Arcadia Police Department alerted DCSO regarding a case of sexual assault in the county's jurisdiction. Luther had reportedly forced his girlfriend's child into having sex on several occasions in 2017 and 2018. When the girl became pregnant he warned her not to tell anyone it was his, or he would hurt her sister. He directed her to say an ex-boyfriend was the father.
Clarence denied being the father, but DNA testing indicated Luther was in fact that father with 99.99% certainty.
Luther was arrested on Nov. 22, 2018. In July, he entered a plea of no contest and was sentenced to 20 years in state prison. He is also designated as a sexual predator.
He was transported to the Department of Corrections on August 7 and his projected release date is Oct. 24, 2038.
He previously served a three-year prison term in 1991 on multiple charges including sale or purchase of cocaine and constructive possession. In 1994, he was sentenced to nine years for armed robbery, and in 2011 was sentenced to three year for fraud.
