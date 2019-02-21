Several local and statewide law enforcement agencies teamed up recently to nab three allegedly major drug dealers in the area.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, DeSoto County Sheriff's Office and Arcadia Police Department, along with representatives of the other police departments and the Drug Enforcement Administration, cooperated in identifying and ultimately arresting members of an alleged "Drug Trafficking Organization" in Arcadia.
Based on information from those agencies and the DeSoto Clerk of Court, law enforcement officers reportedly used Confidential Informants to arrange a controlled purchase from a man said to be the leader of the DTO. The CI called Torence Javanghan Simpson, the alleged leader, on Dec. 20 and said he needed a "whole one" (meaning an ounce of cocaine). Simpson called back saying he had left the package with one of his "guys."
The CI went to an address on S.W. Hendry Street as indicated, where he met Calvin Sean McCown, 40. The CI gave McCown $1,400. McCown went into the house and returned shortly with a red Solo cup holding a Ziploc bag that contained white powder.
The powder was later measured at 28.9 grams and tested positive for cocaine.
On Feb. 14, FDLE, DCSO and APD executed a search warrant at the same Hendry Street location. McCown, along with Debra Lee Morris, 56, and another man were outside the apartment next door. A plastic bag containing a leafy green substance was found 5 or 6 feet from Morris. She also had $264 in currency, reportedly consistent with drug sales.
Morris was arrested, at which time she spontaneously said she "only sold drugs five times."
McCown was also arrested on a charge he had been trafficking drugs. On his arrest, he was found to have a small amount of cocaine hidden in his sock.
Officers secured a search warrant for the Hendry Street location and found:
- cup holding small plastic bags of a green leafy substance and $87 in cash, on a nightstand
- paper bag containing plastic bags of a green leafy substance under a seat cushion
- plastic bag containing currency and more bags of a green leafy substance (on the refrigerator)
- an unlabeled pill bottle containing pills
- a bag containing numerous white and tan pills (behind the toilet seat)
- a bag containing numerous individual bags of a white powdery substance (in a charcoal grill)
- a paper ledger with handwritten notes
Mail and other items found inside the residence identified Morris. The green leafy substances were confirmed to be marijuana, and the white powdery substances tested positive for cocaine.
Morris was charged with trafficking cocaine (more than 28 grams but less than 150 kilograms), possession of cocaine with the intention to sell or deliver, possession of marijuana with the intention to sell or deliver, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. She is being held on a $112,000 bond.
McCown was arrested on charges of trafficking cocaine (more than 28 grams but less than 150 kilograms), possession of cocaine and possession or use of drug equipment. He remains in jail on $52,000 bond.
Simpson was arrested the following day in Charlotte County on an out-of-county warrant, and is being held on $514,998 bond.
Morris and McCown have arraignment dates of March 18.
