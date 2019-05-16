A man who refused to give police his real name ended up in handcuffs for resisting an officer.
According to records from the Arcadia Police Department and Clerk of Court, a disturbance was reported on April 29 around North Lee Avenue and West Gibson Street. Police were searching for a man who reportedly fled on foot when an officer spotted someone matching the description.
As the man fled, he dropped a backpack. When one officer picked it up, the man demanded he "give him his backpack back." The man was "very agitated and pacing back and forth breathing heavy from running."
An officer told the man he was issuing a trespass warning. In response the man said, "I ain't taking that thing, I will crumple it up and spit it at you." He refused several orders to identify himself, and then said he was "George Washington."
Asked again, he said is name was "Name." When officers tried to handcuff him, he tried to run again and began resisting. The man then punched an officer on the back of the neck and tried to put him in a headlock. Another officer used his Taser to stun-drive him several times until police were able to get him under control.
The man was identified as Austin Glynn Corcoran, 19, of Macon Road, Arcadia.
He was arrested on charges of resisting an officer with violence, resisting or obstructing an officer without violence, and committing battery on an officer. He was released the next day on $13,000 bond.
