The Arcadia Police Department reported the arrest of Farmer Lee White, 58, of Gordon Street, Arcadia, on several drug charges.
According to the arrest reports, on Feb. 28, officers spotted White sitting in a chair on Bond Street, concealing something in his hand. There was an outstanding warrant for him for the alleged sale of cocaine on Jan. 15 within 1,000 feet of a church.
When the officers stopped, Smith discarded what was in his hand in a trash can; it was a marijuana cigarette. They also found two bags of marijuana in his pocket.
Subsequent to White's arrest, the officers searched his truck and found a pill bottle containing crack cocaine, 15 baggies of marijuana and two additional pieces of marijuana totaling 18.2 grams.
Smith was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver, possession or use of drug equipment, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, and two counts of sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church.
White was released on $50,500 bond. Arraignment is scheduled for April 22.
