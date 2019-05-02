The DeSoto County Sheriff's office reported the arrest last month of Mark Kayton Mills, 33, on multiple drug charges.
According to records from DCSO and the Clerk of Court, in March someone came to the Sheriff's Office, concerned that someone living in his house was using drugs. When the suspected drug user was contacted, the user allegedly told a detective about having bought the drugs from Mark Mills. When the drugs the user said came from Mills were tested, they were positive for methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.
The user agreed to act as a Confidential Informant to purchase drugs from Mills, using recorded bills. The purchased drugs tested positive for meth, heroin and fentanyl. The transaction took place less than 400 feet from a church.
That information was sufficient for DCSO to secure an arrest warrant for Mills, which was executed on April 9. Mills allegedly admitted having some illegal substances on his person, and when a detective searched, he found five baggies of meth, two bags with marijuana, a bag with the meth/heroin/fentanyl combination called "Old School," a scale and cash.
In a search of Mills' bedroom, according to the arrest report detectives found a small amount of heroin/Fentanyl, a pipe, 6.93 grams of cocaine, marijuana, and another pipe. In all, the report indicates DCO found 8.62 grams of meth, 3.2 grams of marijuana, and 1.48 grams of "Old School" mixture.
Mills was arrested on charges of selling synthetic narcotics within 1,000 feet of a church, selling meth within 1,000 feet of a church, selling heroin within 1,000 feet of a church, four counts of possession of drugs with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church, two counts of using a phone to facilitate a felony, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of meth within 1,000 feet of a church, amd three counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia.
He remains in the DeSoto County Jail on $179,000 bond.
