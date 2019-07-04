The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Rogelio Perez Guillen, 32, on a charge of sexual assault with physical force.
According to records from DCSO and the Clerk of Court, a woman went to a party which Guillen also attended. As she was getting ready to leave, she took some items to her car. Guillen reportedly followed her out, and as she bent over to put something in the vehicle, she said Guillen grabbed her from behind and touched her breasts. She told him to let her go, but he then tried to touch her over her clothing. A witness confirmed her account.
She tried to run away but he caught up to her and grabbed her again, pulling her toward a dark corner of the parking lot. The victim was afraid he was trying to take her to the dark area because he intended to rape her.
Upon questioning, Guillen reportedly admitted touching her over her clothing. According to the arrest report, he confirmed he had tried to take her to the dark part of the lot, confirming he tried to rape her but couldn't.
Guillen was arrested on a charge of sexual assault using physical force with a victim over age 12. He was arrested on June 20 and bond was set at $100,000. He bonded out the following day. Arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 8.
