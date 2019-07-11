Philip Adam Pelham Sr., known as "Adam," was arrested for the second time in a month, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, this time for battery on two individuals over age 65. The alleged battery occurred back in April 2018, but detectives decided to reevaluate the case after learning one of the witnesses may not have told the truth.
According to records from DCSO and the Clerk of Court, a couple on S.W. Shores Avenue were sitting on their porch when they saw a pickup, towing an airboat, slam on its brakes and pull into their circle driveway. Because people often used their drive to turn around, the man went out to speak with the driver.
The driver got out to confront the man, who reportedly thumped the driver's door to encourage him to leave. The driver then got out and slapped the man with his open hand, causing the victim to stumble. The wife then came out to tell the driver to leave, and the driver reportedly hit or pushed her, causing her to fall to the ground. A second pickup towing an airboat had been following the first but reportedly had nothing to do with the incident.
With a description of the vehicles, deputies found the two vehicles and spoke to a 24-year-old driver who claimed he had stopped to urinate when the victims confronted him. He said he opened the door to push the man away and then drove off. Unknown to deputies at the time, Adam Pelham had reportedly been hiding as deputies questioned his son, Philip Pelham Jr.
Sensing the younger man was not telling the truth, DCSO inquired further and learned it had, in fact, been the senior Pelham who had pulled into the victims' drive and struck them both, according to DCSO records. Some witnesses even recalled seeing blood on the elder Pelham's shirt that day.
When a detective questioned the younger Pelham as to why he had been untruthful, he refused to discuss it, referring to his lawyer. The elder Pelham also said to contact his lawyer, told the detective to get off his property in three seconds and then slammed the door.
Philip Adam Pelham Sr. was arrested on July 1 on two counts of felony battery on a victim age 65 or older. He was released the next day on $15,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 9.
Pelham Sr. was arrested on June 3 on a charge of with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon stemming from an alleged knife attack on June 2 at a local bar (see the June 13, 2019 issue of The Arcadian). He was released the same day on $50,000 bond and has a court date set for Aug. 5.
