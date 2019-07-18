Henry Ricky Morales Jr., 30, was arrested July 15 on charges of possession of methamphetamine, making a false report of a crime and perjury in an official proceeding.
According to records from the Arcadia Police Department, DeSoto County Sheriff's Office and Clerk of Court, APD responded on Oct. 22, 2018, to a crashed, abandoned Nissan Rogue on North Brevard Avenue around 6 a.m. The car belonged to a woman. It had front-end damage and the airbags had been activated.
About that same time, Morales reported a Nissan Rogue had been stolen. Deputies went to his house, and found Morales in the shower. He reportedly became agitated when deputies explained the stolen car needed to be reported by the owner, Morales's fiancee. They also examined Morales for any possible bruising or injuries.
When deputies searched the wrecked Nissan, they found .43 grams of methamphetamine inside a plastic container. They also found two glass pipes. They collected the airbag for DNA evidence, and testing later reportedly showed the DNA profile matched Morales.
As he was being booked into the jail, a jail officer found a piece of a marijuana cigarette on the floor near where Morales had been standing. Video revealed it had fallen off of Morales as he was being patted down during booking.
Morales was arrested on charges of possession of meth, false report of a crime, perjury, smuggling contraband into the jail and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $4,500.
