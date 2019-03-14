The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Austin Donald Smith-Debrodt on March 5 on charges of felony battery and aggravated assault.
According to records from DCSO and the Clerk of Court, Smith-Debrodt got into an argument when his father asked him to move his vehicle out of the driveway. The arrest report states the two engaged in a shoving match, during which Smith-Debrodt threw cleansing powder on his father. He allegedly went outside and started striking his father's grill with a spatula, then picked up a pry bar, raising it in a threatening fashion.
Smith-Debrodt jumped in his car and spun his tires in the lawn as he left. He returned shortly after, aiming his car at his father as he accelerated. The victim said his wife pulled him out of the way before he was struck.
When deputies arrested the son, they reportedly discovered suspected marijuana in his pocket.
Debrodt was held on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, felony battery, criminal mischief with property damage under $200, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. He was released on Friday on $4,620 bond.
Upon his release, a court order was issued prohibiting him from having any physical, verbal or electronic contact with his father, being within 500 feet of his father's home and using or possessing a firearm or ammunition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.