The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Jesus Mariano Mares, 54, of lewd or lascivious behavior by inappropriately touching a victim under the age of 12.
According to the incident report, in early April a woman became concerned when a child living in her home began wetting the bed at night. She installed a nanny cam in the child's room and the next day she reviewed the video. It showed Mares entering and leaving the room several times in the evening. Because his back was to the camera, she could not see exactly what Mares was doing but did observe him standing next to the child in question.
When she confronted Mares, he allegedly told the woman he had been having sexual thoughts toward the child. When she revealed she had installed the nanny cam, he reportedly admitted inappropriately touching the child in certain areas over her clothing.
Mares moved out of the residence and reportedly had agreed to turn himself in to the Sheriff's Office, but after several days he had not done so. The court issued an order for his arrest, and he was admitted to the jail on May 13. He is being held without bond and has a court appearance scheduled for July 1.
