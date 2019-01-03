The Arcadia Police Department reported the arrest of Michael Lee Polk, 39, on a charge of lewd or lascivious behavior with a victim under 16.
According to the arrest report, APD responded to a residence on Potter Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 22. A woman said Polk came to her residence, entered her car and took money from her purse which was in the car.
When she confronted Polk, both the woman and a victim under age 16 stated Polk pulled down his pants, exposing his genitals, and made lewd or threatening statements. He charged at the young victim as though he were going to hit her, but then took off from the residence.
Later, he returned and police apprehended him at the house around 4:10 a.m. On the way to the jail, Polk claimed everything the woman said was a lie. He then complained that two APD officers threw him on the ground, hurt his back and scratched his face.
He was booked on a charge of lewd or lascivious behavior and is being held on $25,000 bond.
