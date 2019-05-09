A DeSoto County man is being held on $1.5 million bond on 15 counts of lewd or lascivious conduct by an offender age 18 or over with a victim between the ages of 12 and 16.
Gabriel Cisneros, 37, of Arcadia was arrested on May 2 after the victim reportedly told a School Resource Officer that she had been molested multiple times.
According to the heavily redacted report from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, the victim said the alleged offender would come to her room early in the morning and touch her inappropriately. She said it occurred between 15 and 30 times.
She said one time she was undressing when she saw him watching her through her window, and another time he looked at her through the curtain that served as her bedroom door.
DCSO set up a controlled phone call in which the victim confronted Cisneros with what he had reportedly done. According to the arrest report, he initially denied it, but then said he was sorry and that he did those things because he was crazy and he "shouldn't have."
Bond was set at $100,000 for each of the 15 felony charges.
