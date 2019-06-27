Andres Rodriquez Solis, 41, was arrested on 30 counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim between the ages of 12 and 16. He is being held in the DeSoto County Jail without bond and is scheduled for arraignment on August 8.

According to records from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office and the Clerk of Court, a deputy responded to the Department of Children and Families after an investigator reported she believed a child had been subjected to sexual battery. The abuse was discovered after the 15-year-old girl overdosed on medication.

The arrest report indicates Solis knew the victim and for several years, he had been touching her inappropriately. 

He was arrested on June 19.

