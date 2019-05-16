Shron Clarence Hodges, 37, will be spending time in state prison for attempting to bribe a witness.
According to records from the Arcadia Police Department, Clerk of Court and Department of Corrections, a man who was robbed in 2016 came to APD after his stolen items were recovered. When he went to the police to pick up his items, he told them a man had come to him several days before asking him to drop the robbery charge against his "brother," for $5,000. Later, the man said he would pay him $6,000 — $3,000 up front and $3,000 after the charges were dropped.
Although the victim did not know the man personally, he was able to pick Hodges out of a photo lineup. Hodges' brother, Christopher Deion Hodges, had already been arrested for the alleged crime.
Police then listened to recordings of Christopher's jail phone calls with Shron, during which he reportedly asked Shron if "he has talked to 'Mexico.'" In a later call, Shron is heard telling Christopher "I'm still trying to work on this m-----, I'm still trying to work on him, I know the bitch ain't going to break like that."
Shron was arrested on April 7, 2016 and released later that day on $10,000 bond. He was sentenced on April 23 to serve two years, two months and a day in state prison. With credit for one year, three months and five days served in the county jail, he is expected to be released by March 19, 2020.
For his part in the March 25, 2016 robbery of the victim, Christopher was sentenced to six years in state prison. With credit for time served, he is projected to be released on July 28, 2022. He previously served a three-plus year sentence on charges of burglary, grand theft, criminal mischief and giving false information to a recycling facility dating back to 2011.
