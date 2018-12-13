The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Raul Tezoco, 52, on a charge of attempted second degree murder, along with burglary with assault or battery, impersonating another by giving a false ID to an officer, and criminal mischief with damages between $200 and $1,000.
According to records from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, Arcadia Police Department and Clerk of Court, on July 17, 2016, deputies were summoned to an area off N.E. Floridian Circle in reference to a stabbing. A witness reported that a friend of his had been stabbed.
The victim was bleeding profusely from the neck. When asked, the victim said he did not know the man who had stabbed him.
One witness told deputies he and the victim arrived at a house in the 1400 block of N.E. Lincoln Drive. Several men began talking about work, and the suspect started in on the conversation. The arrest report states that, as the victim was talking with the suspect, the suspect suddenly stabbed the victim in the stomach and neck. The suspect asked the victim where his "banda" was ("banda" can mean "boys" or "gang" in Spanish). The victim said he didn't have any. The suspect then told the victim he was going to "end" him tonight.
One of the men got the victim in a car and, while leaving for the hospital, he said he saw the suspect running away through the back yard. The victim was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Although none of the witnesses knew the name of the suspect who they said stabbed the victim, one witness identified him as his mother-in-law's boyfriend, "Raul." The daughter of the mother-in-law said the suspect and the victim had had an earlier altercation. The mother-in-law only knew the suspect as Raul, not his last name.
Deputies spoke with the victim at DeSoto Memorial Hospital before he was taken to Sarasota, and the victim said the suspect had stabbed him because of a fight the two had years before. After the suspect stabbed him, the victim said he hid behind a barbecue grill. The suspect tried to throw the knife at him but never did because the victim ducked out of sight. The victim said he did not know the suspect was, but another witness later claimed the victim had hit the suspect with a baseball bat "a long time ago."
Another witness said Raul worked at a place that sold bricks across from the hospital, and when deputies went to the indicated location, they learned Raul said he was going to Mexico because his mother was sick. Deputies learned the suspect's name was Raul Tezoco. The also learned one of the men at the scene that night — Jose Guadalupe Gonzalez Rodriguez —had given Raul a ride away from the area; he was charged as accessory after-the-fact and with giving false information to officers. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to two years probation, along with paying $800 in court costs.
A warrant was issued for Tezoco's arrest on a charge of attempted second degree murder. He was taken into custody on Dec. 5 and is being held without bond. Arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 7.
