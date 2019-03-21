Rafael Emilio Moreno, 30, was arrested early Saturday morning on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
According to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call came in to the dispatch center at 2:55 a.m. Saturday, as the caller (Moreno) kept saying he was "defending himself." Deputies arrived in two minutes at the N.E. Polk Avenue scene and found Moreno outside, hysterically saying "someone broke into my house, he pulled a knife on me and tried to stab me."
Inside the residence, the victim was found lying on the floor covered in blood and unable to speak. He had cuts to his face and hand and had a broken jaw. He was taken to DeSoto Memorial Hospital and later transported to another hospital.
Inside the residence, a deputy noted no evidence of a forced entry, but saw a lot of blood on the walls and floor. He found two knives, both with blood on them. He also saw several empty bottles of alcohol and one bottle partly filled. There was broken glass on the floor and furniture was moved around as though a fight had occurred.
The arrest report indicates that when the deputy questioned Moreno, he said the victim had not broken in, but that he came at Moreno with a knife; Moreno insisted he was trying to defend himself.
Another deputy reportedly heard Moreno telling his girlfriend he and the victim had been inside drinking when they had an argument and Moreno was "just defending himself."
Moreno was arrested on the attempted murder charge and is being held on $100,000 bond. His court date is scheduled for May 28.
