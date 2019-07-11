The Arcadia Police Department reported the arrest on June 28 of Samuel Bienaime, 32, on drug and weapons charges. Bienaime lists an address in the 600 block of Madison Avenue, Arcadia.
According to records from APD and the Clerk of Court, on June 28, police responded to a report of a stolen car. Two people were in the car including the passenger, Bienaime. He reportedly had two large knives, 8-10" long, in a sling in his waistband. As he was a convicted felon, he was not permitted to have such weapons.
When police patted him down to search for any more weapons, they found a tin container with two needles and a small amount of a white crystalline substance. Bienaime said he had been cleaning out the car and found the needles, and put them in the tin intending to throw them out later. The white substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
He was reportedly also carrying a knife sharpener.
Bienaime was arrested on charges of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. He is being held on $12,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 9.
