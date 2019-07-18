On Jan. 6, a man (later identified as Justin Ray Ganske, 26) and a woman select items from the Arcadia Walmart and use a self-check register. Video shows the pair scanning some of the items they chose (including a light bar), but then putting a $3.97 bottle of Axe body wash and another item into the bag without paying for it as they left the store.
On Jan. 15, 2018, Ganske, empty-handed, returned to the store, picked up a light bar, took it to the service desk and got a $32.13 refund. Records later showed he had purchased that same model of light bar on Jan. 6, and had used the receipt from that prior purchase to request a refund for the one he took later.
Several DeSoto County Sheriff's deputies recognized Ganske from when he had previously been in jail. They located the woman who had been with him, and Ganske later turned himself in to DCSO. He said he had been short on money and having a tough time.
He was arrested on a charge of dealing in stolen property and petty theft for the third or subsequent instance. Last October, he entered a plea of no contest and was sentenced to two years of community control.
But in May, he was found to have methamphetamine, and a urinalysis showed he had meth in his system. He also violated the terms of probation by not staying at his residence except for work, public service or other activities approved by his probation officer; when the officer tried to visit him at his home one evening, he was not there.
On June 27, he admitted the violation and probation was terminated. He was sentenced to prison for a year and six months. His release date is Nov. 18, 2020.
Ganske served prison terms for grand theft and trafficking in stolen property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.