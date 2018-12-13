David Neil Carr, 52, was sentenced to serve two years in state prison on for possession of a controlled substance.
According to records from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, Clerk of Court and Department of Corrections, Carr, who lists an address on N.E. County Road 660, was arrested on March 21 after a deputy stopped a car pulling a trailer with no license plate and no taillights. As the deputy was looking up Carr's information, a detective spoke to Carr, who opened his door, and he noticed a smell of marijuana.
Although Carr objected to having his vehicle searched, he was informed DCSO did not need his permission after detecting the odor of marijuana. Inside they found two small burnt handrolled cigarettes suspected to be marijuana, along with a metal Sponge Bob container holding several baggies with a white powdery substance. A syringe holding liquid was also found. A pill container held a white residue and a digital scale was also found.
As he was being handcuffed, Carr admitted having marijuana in his pocket. He admitted the liquid in the syringe was methamphetamine. A total of .19 grams of methamphetamine and .83 grams of marijuana were found.
He was sentenced on Nov. 15 to serve two years in prison for the meth, along with time served for charges of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Court records indicate he filed an appeal.
Carr was taken to the Department of Corrections on Dec. 5 and his projected release date is Nov. 11, 2020. He served previous prison sentences dating back to 1990 on a variety of charges such as grand theft auto, resisting arrest, battery on an officer, possession of a controlled substance, domestic battery, and several instances of possessing more than 20 of marijuana.
