A speeding car without headlights on around 9 p.m. on June 7 drew the attention of a DeSoto County Sheriff's deputy along State Road 70-East.
According to the arrest report, when the deputy stopped the car, he observed a green leafy substance on the passenger's leg and inside the car. He called another deputy, who brought K-9 Liberty to the scene. Liberty indicated the presence of drugs in the car, so the deputies searched the vehicle. They found the green material on the front passenger floorboard, center console, and the back seat floorboard. They also found three gallon-sized bags of the material on the passenger floorboard.
The driver, John Napoleon Gadson, 44, of Moore Haven, admitted knowledge of the material, calling it "toochie," slang for a synthetic cannabinoid called K-2 or Spice. However, he denied knowing it was in his car. On his arrest, he was found to have almost $1,500 cash in his pocket, which he called his "spending money."
His passenger, Darius Jamal Malcolm, 27, of Frostproof, had several pieces of the green substance on his clothing, including his socks. When questioned, Malcolm said he was not going to "rat" on anyone.
A total of 1,296 grams (almost 3 pounds) of the synthetic marijuana was found in the car.
Both men were arrested on a charge of trafficking in drugs between 4 grams and 30 kilograms, and Gadson was additionally charged with driving on a suspended license. Bond was set at $100,120 for Gadson and $20,000 for Malcolm. Arraignments are scheduled for Aug. 5 for both men.
