ARCADIA — A motorcyclist from Michigan died Friday afternoon from a single-vehicle crash along U.S. 17 in DeSoto County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.
Edward Lovato, 75, of Iron Mountain, MI, was driving southbound on U.S. 17 (State Road 35) around 2 p.m. Friday, approaching County Road 660 when, for an unknown reason, traveled off the roadway and overturned in the median, according to the release.
Lovato was thrown from his 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle as he crossed the northbound lanes of U.S. 17, landing on the shoulder of the northbound lane.
Lovato was not wearing a helmet. Alcohol was not involved. Next of kin have been notified.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Richard Lee Gandy, 36, 200 block of W. Myrtle St., Arcadia. Charges: aggravated battery on a pregnant victim and petty theft. Bond: $1,500.
Pablo Gonzalez, 27, 1500 block of S.E. Airport Road, Arcadia. Charge: lewd and lascivious behavior on victim aged 12 to 16. Bond: $50,000.
Danny Ray McCune, 24, 800 block of W. Magnolia Ave., Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.
Jill Marie Nair, 60, 6100 block of S.W. Sable Ave., Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
Arek Michael Naudascher, 24, 3700 block of Rockman St., North Port. Charge: Failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
Tonya Nicole Parker, 30, 1600 block of Pleasent Circle, Arcadia. Charges: fraud and petty theft. Bond: $1,620.
Agustin Vasquez, 21, 6200 block of S.W. Miami St., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Melissa Joy Vangorp, 37, 2400 block of Newbury St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Rachel Lynn Perrusquia, 49, 1600 block of Turner St., Arcadia. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant and violation of probation. Bond: $200.
− Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
