The Florida Highway Patrol reported that a man on a motorcycle was killed and his passenger seriously injured in Manatee County on Dec. 28.
According to FHP's report, a Chevy Malibu driven by Soleil Angeles-Bautista, 38, of Arcadia, was on southbound Curtis Road around 10:18 p.m., turning left onto eastbound State Road 70. The motorcycle, driven by Edward S. Mye, 52, of Myakka City, was westbound on State Road 70.
The Chevy turned into the westbound lane and its front right struck the front of the motorcycle. The bike rolled over onto its left side.
Mye was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, along with his passenger, Ella L. Mye, 53, of Myakka City. Mye died from his injuries. Neither of the motorcycle riders was wearing a helmet.
Neither Angeles-Bautista nor the passenger, Juventino A. Paulino, 35, also from Arcadia, was injured. Both were using seatbelts and alcohol was not involved in the incident.
Angeles-Bautista was cited for violation of right-of-way and driving without a valid license.
