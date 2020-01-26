DESOTO COUNTY — Two North Port men are accused of trying to steal fuel from a diesel tank at a Lake Suzy construction site late Friday night, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.
Roberto Perez, 42, and Carlos Valazquez, 58, were charged with trespassing on a construction site, grand theft from a designated and posted construction site, unlawful use of a two-way communications device and unlawful conveyance of fuel. Both are being held on a $12,000 bond.
The DCSO Narcotics Unit stumbled upon the two men at a construction site in Lake Suzy, according to the DCSO Facebook post.
The suspects — one in a van with a large diesel storage container in the back, and one in a semi — were parked around the construction site's diesel tank.
The suspects claimed they were only there to use the bathroom, but DCSO's investigation and evidence suggested otherwise, according to the report. DCSO reached out to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, which has had similar diesel thefts close to the area. CCSO detectives responded to assist DCSO and a confession was obtained, according to the report.
Arcadia teenager dead in single-vehicle crash
An Arcadian teenager died early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Around 12:03 a.m., Kaleb Wingate, 18, was driving a 1999 Toyota Tacoma north on County Road 661 − north of State Road 70 − and went off the roadway onto the shoulder of 661, colliding with a steel power pole.
Wingate was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown whether alcohol was related to the crash, according to the report.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Kevin Peter Biener, 24, 1500 block of N.E. Whidden St., Arcadia. Charges: battery by touch or strike; lewd, lascivious behavior of an 18 years of age or older on a victim less than 16 years of age; and molest victim less than 12 years of age by offender 18 years of age or older. Bond: $50,000.
Tyree Deshawn Brooks, 40, 1100 block of S.W. Golden Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: violation of of injunction with protection of domestic violence and violation of pretrial condition for violation of domestic violence. Bond: $1,500.
Adam Lee Crider, 35, 12000 block of S.W. Lexington place, Arcadia. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $30,000.
James Warren Flowers, Jr., 500 block of Gloria Ave., Arcadia. Charges: grand theft and six counts of fraud, false owner information of pawned items. Bond: $10,500.
Alex Justin Hurst, 32, 1900 block of West Ave., Arcadia. Charge: arrest on warrant. Bond: none.
James Tyler Johnson, 33, 27000 block of Formosa Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and two counts of neglect of child without bodily harm. Bond: $120.
Thomas Maldonado III, 27, 500 block of N. 10th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment of a child under the age of 13, neglect child without bodily harm and obstructing justice. Bond: $110,000.
Juan Gutierrez, 54, 200 block of E. Gibson St., Arcadia. Charges: DUI with damage to property, refusal to submit to DUI testing, refusal to accept or sign citation. Bond: $1,120.
Brandon Tyrone Redden, 35, 300 block of S. Dade Ave., Arcadia. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $2,000.
Christopher Patrick Roberts, 20, 2400 block of S.W. Poydras Ave, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Laura Ann Watson, 48, 1900 block of Leacamp Road, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $2,120.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
