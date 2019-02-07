The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Mario Olguin in January for a violation of probation. Olguin lives in the 2700 block of S.E. Joshua Estates St., Arcadia.
According to records from Sarasota County, on Jan. 14, 2018, a woman reported someone had hit her vehicle on State Road 72 and then took off from the scene. The woman said the driver behind her had sped up toward the rear of her car several times, and eventually struck her car from behind. Parts of his bumper remained at the scene.
A friend of the victim had been following behind the victim when Olguin's vehicle passed her car and came up behind the victim. After Olguin hit the victim's car, the witness followed him until he eventually pulled over on Bee Ridge Road Extension. Olguin told her he thought he had hit a deer, and then he became scared and freaked out.
A sheriff's deputy then arrived and observed Olguin's eyes were bloodshot and "glossed over" and he had the odor of alcohol on his breath. Olguin said he didn't mean to hit the victim's car but she stopped suddenly and he "couldn't stop." When tested, Olguin exhibited signs of alcohol impairment. He was arrested on a charge of DUI with property damage, a second DUI with alcohol or drugs, and leaving the scene of an accident. He was adjudicated guilty and placed on probation.
A year later, Olguin was arrested in Charlotte County on Jan. 4 for driving on a suspended license for the second time. He was transferred to Sarasota County on Jan. 8 on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation, and released the same day on $25,000 bond.
