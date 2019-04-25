The Florida Highway Patrol reported that an April 19 wreck between a Honda CRV and a Mack truck resulted in the death of the Honda driver.
According to FHP's press release, the Honda was in the eastbound lane but heading westbound on State Road 70 at about 6 a.m. Friday. Behind it was a westbound Volkswagen driven by Sylvia Ellen Rhodes, 46, of Arcadia.
The semi, driven by Ernesto Contreras Mendoza, 48, of Arcadia, was heading east on State Road 70 approaching Mobley Pond Road.
The Honda struck the front of the semi, rotated counterclockwise and came to rest facing east on the north shoulder of the highway. The semi caught fire after the collision. The Honda driver (who was not identified in the FHP report pending notification to next of kin) was pronounced dead at the scene. Both the semi driver and VW driver had minor injuries.
The Honda driver had not been wearing a seatbelt at the time, according to the report, but the semi driver had been. FHP said the investigation is ongoing.
