An outstanding warrant led the Arcadia Police to arrest a man and a woman on drug charges.
According to the APD's arrest report, on March 1, an officer saw a vehicle in which Verdell Vashawn Smith, 39, of Owens Avenue, Arcadia, was known to ride. When he stopped the van, officers found Smith lying on the floor trying to hide himself.
After Smith exited, officers found a backpack next to where he had been lying. Inside, they found a bottle with what appeared to be crack cocaine and another pill.
The woman driver, identified as Kassie Lynn Ward, 30, of North Manatee Avenue, Arcadia, reportedly authorized police to search her and the vehicle, where they allegedly found a spork with cocaine residue and pills which can be obtained only by prescription.
Both were arrested and jailed on charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Ward was released on $2,000 bond.
Smith was additionally held on an outstanding warrant for reportedly selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church and possession of cocaine with intent to sell or distribute. The warrant was based on the alleged sale of cocaine to a Confidential Source on Dec. 6, within 350 feet of a church. Smith remains in custody on $23,500 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.