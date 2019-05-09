The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of two people charged with impersonating cops as a ruse to get someone else out of the jail.
According to records from DCSO and the Clerk of Court, around 10:30 p.m. on April 29, Francine Marie Olson, 22, and Brandon Alex Reyes, 24, came to DCSO's lobby saying they were DeSoto detectives and they were there to pick up two cars.
Olson said they had just become detectives that day after passing an online test. She said they were sent there by someone named Perez to pick up a blue Dodge truck and another vehicle, and to pick up George Chanza who was currently in the jail.
They asked to see a detective. When dispatch said no detectives were available but they could talk with a deputy, they said no and left.
The two went to the back of the building and were trying to use the call box at the jail entrance when they were apprehended by an Arcadia police officer. Olson reportedly told him they were trying to get their partner, Chanza, out of jail. Reyes' bond was set at $5,000. Olson is being held on $ 1,500 bond.
