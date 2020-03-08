ARCADIA — An Arcadia man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly throwing his own bodily fluids on the back and buttocks of an unsuspecting shopper at Walmart in Arcadia Sunday afternoon, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.
David Elijah Fields, 30, of the 1300 block of N.E. Oak St., is said to have been acting suspiciously and erratically by the victim just before she realized what he was doing, as noted in a Facebook post by the Sheriff's Office.
Fields has been charged with criminal mischief, damage to property of $1,000 or more. A bond for Fields has yet to be set.
The victim was not physically injured and Fields’ bodily fluid was contained to her outer clothing.
For more on this arrest, check back at www.yoursun.com
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Tiffany Caresse Bowen, 26, 2423 S.W. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $18,000.
Travis Exavier McClardy, 34, 3500 block N.W. 8th St., Fort Lauderdale. Charges: unarmed burglary of a unoccupied structure and petty theft. Bond: none.
Jesse Dustin Murray, 33, 8800 block of S.W. Rabbit Trail, Arcadia. Charge: violation of injunction of protection of domestic violence. Bond: $2,000.
Jose Antonio Renobato, 21, 1000 block of 8th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: DUI, 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $120.
Alfredo Ruiz, Jr., 30, 300 block of N. Monroe St., Arcadia. Charges: false information provided to law enforcement officer and violation of probation. Bond: $500.
Tyler Blake Skinner, 18, 100 block of S. Sumter Ave., Arcadia. Charges: four counts of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, two counts of petty theft and fraud, illegal use of credit cards. Bond: $55,000.
Joshua Lee Willis, 33, 1200 block of N.W. Pinewood Ave., Arcadia. Charges: driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
Shaka Mansa Askia Gilchrist, Jr., 20, 400 block of N. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charge: attempted homicide, premeditated murder in the first degree. Bond: none.
Francine Marrie Olson, 23, 1000 block of W. Hickory St., Arcadia. Charge: provide false information to a law enforcement officer. Bond: $500.
Allison Marion Sharkey, 34, 8700 block of N.W. Highway 70, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Ernest Perry Robinson, 21, 200 block of S. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charge: attempted homicide, premeditated murder in the first degree. Bond: none.
Margaret Ann Viveros, 51, 1000 block of N. Brevard Ave., Arcadia. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
− Compiled by Daniel Sutphin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.