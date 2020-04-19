The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Larry Wilbur Clyatt, 71, 6100 block of Alan Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: $20,000.

Justin Phillip Long, 29, 500 block of Tabor St., Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary with assault or battery and two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $22,000.

Christina Nicole Moreno, 37, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: non-support of dependents, failure to appear on a felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.

Gaye Lynn Lamka, 58, 500 block of Clearview Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Giovanni Castro, 39, 200 block of Orduna Ave., North Port. Charges: battery and violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.

Leslie Lavon Henderson, 50, 6800 block of S.W. Albritton St., Arcadia. Charges: trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamine and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $52,000.

George Chester Shaver, Jr., 6800 block of S.W. Albritton St., Arcadia. Charge: driving with a revoked license, habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.

Isaac Vasquez, 22, 16100 block of Ortega Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

Ross Adam Horton, 31, 400 block of Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and three counts of DUI with damage to property. Bond: $8,000.

Jason Jon Lamka, 34, 500 block of Clearview Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.

Justin Nathen Lamka, 35, 17500 block of Terry Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.

Edward Dewelden Breneman, Jr., 38, 23300 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking amphetamine, resisting an officer without violence, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a county facility. Bond: $59,000.

Kimtrari Davis, 55, address withheld. Charges: trafficking amphetamine and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $102,000.

Anthony Michael Minka, 36, 100 block of Cultural Block Blvd., Cape Coral. Charges: trafficking amphetamine and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $102,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Rachel Marie Frink, 39, 700 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charges: DUI and driving with a revoked license. Bond: $620.

Christopher John Frink, 36, 700 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charge: failure to pay child support. Bond: $544.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Kevin Scott Proper, 32, 3100 block of Chestnut Road, Venice. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $500.

Danielle Lee Lanigan, 33, 3200 block of Tally Ho Road, North Port. Charges: domestic battery by touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Keith Antonio Blanding, 42, 2500 block of S.W. Lois Ave., Arcadia. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $5,500.

Kenneth Edward Cappen, 65, 11500 block of S.W. Lemon Ave. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.

Meghan Rose Dale, 27, 1600 block of Pleasant Circle, Arcadia. Charge: child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: $1,500.

Sara Nair Dionisio, 30, 100 block of Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $120.

Rusty Lee Faulkner, 32, 800 block of E. Cypress St., Arcadia. Charges: battery by touch or strike and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,620.

Imamu Terryatta Gilchrist, 48, 100 block of Alabama Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of cocaine, aggravated battery and violation of probation. Bond: $15,000.

Amanda Lynn Giroux, 29, 2600 block of N.W. Pine Creek Ave., Arcadia. Charge: neglect of child without great bodily harm. Bond: $1,500.

Rusty Wayne Hurst, 27, 2100 block of N.E. Bishop Ave., Arcadia. Charges: failure to have required endorsement on driver’s license, reckless driving and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $740.

Christine Anne Kovari, 34, 50 block of Golfview Road, Rotonda West. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

