The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Chiquita Lynetta Bing, 33, 1700 block of S.W. Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charges: fraud and probation violation. Bond: $1,500.
Marvin Lee Dennis, 39, 200 block of Potter Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a firearm or ammo by a convicted felon, discharge of a firearm in public, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill, resisting officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Andres Ordonez Garcia, 37, 1500 block of Esmeralda 2nd Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.
Jose Alfredo Martinez, 50, 800 block of S.E. Orange Ave., Arcadia. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
Juan Carlos Mata, 40, 1500 block of Plum Drive, Arcadia. Charges: driving with a suspended license, failure to register a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, corruption by threat to public servant or family and resisting an officer by refusing to accept a signed citation. Bond: $11,240.
Jessica Adale Montgomery, 37, of Knoxville, TN. Charges: fraud or swindle to obtain property less than $20,000, grand theft, fraud by providing a false bank not or check, fraud by illegal use of credit cards and use of another person's identification without permission. Bond: $7,500.
Nelson Perez, 36, 800 block of S.E. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charge: fraud, false information given to pawn items under $300. Bond: $1,500.
Coby Tyler Powell, 24, 100 block of W. Oak St., Arcadia. Charges: commit domestic battery by strangulation and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Courtney Lynn Raines, 31, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: selling methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Joseph Kent Romero, 17, 300 block of San Carlos Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and petty theft. Bond: $7,620.
Gary Charles Stanka, Jr., 31, 80 block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Pauline Ann Wordell, 43, of Interlachen, FL. Charge: commit domestic battery. Bond: $500.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
