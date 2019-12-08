The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
John Dinh, 24, 1600 block of S.E. Hargrave St., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
Harvey Albert Graden, 62, of Arcadia. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $500.
Michelle Gray, 52, 2300 block of Janie Polk Drive, Sarasota. Charges: retail theft and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
Carlton Antonine James, 28, of Tampa. Charges: fraud, swindle to obtain property under $20,000; fraud, utter false bank bill note or check draft; fraud, use or possession of another person’s identification without permission; fraud, illegal use of credit cards; and larceny. Bond: $25,000.
Jennifer Lynn Krawczynski, 36, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court violation injunction for protection of domestic violence. Bond: $1,000.
James Michael Lowmark Jr., 29, 6400 block of N.E. HWY 70, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: $1,000.
Jessica Marie Marston, 43, 300 block of Washington Blvd., Lake Placid. Charge: out of state fugitive. Bond: none.
Joshua Shane Ray, 34, 2300 S.E. Quail Ave., Arcadia. Charges: five counts of failure to appear. Bond: $11,240.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Dylan Lee Bradley Biehl, 28, 2000 block of N.W. Howard Ave., Arcadia. Charges: petty theft and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $1,500.
Luis Alfredo Camacho Martinez, 28, 400 block of N. 14th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
