The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Richard Thomas Aiken, 37, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $200.
Regina Christine Albert, 41, of Orlando. Charge: writ of bodily attachment. Bond: $436.
Matthew Ryan Albritton, 37, 21400 block of Kenelm Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of aggravated stalking with cyberstalking and writing/sending a threatening letter. Bond: none.
Freedom Renee Bunch, 40, 5400 block of Brudette Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and petty theft. Bond: $1,620.
George Luis Chanza, 40, 1300 block of S.E. Sunset Ave., Arcadia. Charge: writ of bodily attachment. Bond: $1,000.
Stephen Tracy Conner, 41, 200 block of N. Manatee Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license. Bond: none.
Catlin Evan Douglas Corson, 31, 2800 block of S.E. Highway 31, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon and driving with a suspended license. Bond: $8,000.
Joshua Herley Fitzgerald, 33, 8600 block of S.W. Turkey Trail, Arcadia. Charges: driving with a suspended license and violation of probation. Bond: $120.
Joshua Anthony Garcia, 24, of Round Rock, TX. Charges: three counts of failure to appear. Bond: $7,000.
Andre Dwayne Harris, 54, 200 block of Citrus Ave., Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Robert Lee Jones III, 33, 2100 block of N.E. Snow St., Arcadia. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
Alexis Abraham Palafox, 24, 1000 block of W. Hickory St., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $15,000.
Carlos Sanchez, 23, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Ronald Lee Herbert Schiemer, 59, 200 block of N. Roger Ave., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of failure to appear. Bond: $6,500.
Demetri Lucas Scott, 22, 1900 block of S.E. Tangelo Drive, Arcadia. Charge: interfere with custody of a minor. Bond: $1,500.
− Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.