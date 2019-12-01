The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Richard Thomas Aiken, 37, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $200.

Regina Christine Albert, 41, of Orlando. Charge: writ of bodily attachment. Bond: $436.

Matthew Ryan Albritton, 37, 21400 block of Kenelm Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of aggravated stalking with cyberstalking and writing/sending a threatening letter. Bond: none.

Freedom Renee Bunch, 40, 5400 block of Brudette Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and petty theft. Bond: $1,620.

George Luis Chanza, 40, 1300 block of S.E. Sunset Ave., Arcadia. Charge: writ of bodily attachment. Bond: $1,000.

Stephen Tracy Conner, 41, 200 block of N. Manatee Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license. Bond: none.

Catlin Evan Douglas Corson, 31, 2800 block of S.E. Highway 31, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon and driving with a suspended license. Bond: $8,000.

Joshua Herley Fitzgerald, 33, 8600 block of S.W. Turkey Trail, Arcadia. Charges: driving with a suspended license and violation of probation. Bond: $120.

Joshua Anthony Garcia, 24, of Round Rock, TX. Charges: three counts of failure to appear. Bond: $7,000.

Andre Dwayne Harris, 54, 200 block of Citrus Ave., Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Robert Lee Jones III, 33, 2100 block of N.E. Snow St., Arcadia. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.

Alexis Abraham Palafox, 24, 1000 block of W. Hickory St., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $15,000.

Carlos Sanchez, 23, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Ronald Lee Herbert Schiemer, 59, 200 block of N. Roger Ave., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of failure to appear. Bond: $6,500.

Demetri Lucas Scott, 22, 1900 block of S.E. Tangelo Drive, Arcadia. Charge: interfere with custody of a minor. Bond: $1,500.

− Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

