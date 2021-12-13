Police Beat for December 14, 2021 Dec 13, 2021 Dec 13, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:Douglas Vernon Hebrank, 52, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.James Robert Truckenbrod, 49, 3100 block of Easy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.Omar Reyes Gutierrez, 47, 1700 block of Winstan Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:Shane Reed Ferrell, 47, 2600 block of Valkaria Ave., North Port. Charges: robbery, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:James William Weymouth, 41, 4900 block of NW Dogwood Ave., Arcadia. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: $7,500.The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:Farias Aquino Vargas, 45, 1100 block of Olive St., Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.Francisco Ramirez Velazquez, 25, 700 block of E. Hickory St., Arcadia. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $120.--Compiled by Frank DiFiore Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Strawberry Farms owner booked in DeSoto County Jail Expelled student charged with making threats to DeSoto County High Wildlife officials, FPL take steps to aid manatees Historic home tour returns to Arcadia for the holidays Deputies: Crash report led to arrest of grand theft suspect Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Residents on the lookout for python Budweiser Clydesdales to parade through Punta Gorda this holiday season Kirkland's closing in North Port's Cocoplum Village Laundrie parents seek son's assets Kroger now delivering groceries to North Port, Venice Calendar
