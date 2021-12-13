The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Douglas Vernon Hebrank, 52, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.

James Robert Truckenbrod, 49, 3100 block of Easy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Omar Reyes Gutierrez, 47, 1700 block of Winstan Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Shane Reed Ferrell, 47, 2600 block of Valkaria Ave., North Port. Charges: robbery, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

James William Weymouth, 41, 4900 block of NW Dogwood Ave., Arcadia. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: $7,500.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:

Farias Aquino Vargas, 45, 1100 block of Olive St., Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

Francisco Ramirez Velazquez, 25, 700 block of E. Hickory St., Arcadia. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $120.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

