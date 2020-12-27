The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Michael B. Dodds, 52, 20400 block of Mont Prosper Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Nathaniel Davis Kruger, 28, 100 block of Godfrey Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Christopher Lee Snyder, 28, 13100 block of South McCall Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering in felony third degree proceeding and commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
Jeremy Latroy Bing, 38, 1100 block of SW Golden Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
George Jerry Skinner,85, 12300 block of Escuela Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Zelph Overton Ridgeway, 62, 400 block of Kindred Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, battery second or subsequent offense, violation of probation or community control, out of county warrant, discharging a firearm in public and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Phillip Joseph Pascarelli, 43, 23400 block of Nelson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Steven Alan Snapp, 54, 7300 block of Sanders Terrace, Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Hector Luis Torres Jr., 26, of Cape Coral, Fla. Charges: DUI and operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $6,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
West David Paul Doyon, 29, 1900 block of Cooper Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: none listed.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Mason Riely Chambers, 18, 4400 block of Hansard Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Dillon James Cameron, 28, 2800 block of Greendale Road, North Port. Charges: criminal mischief and misuse 911 or E911 system. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Kris Mario Salley Jr., 28, first block of N Maple Street, Englewood. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Oscar Tello Mazariegos, 43, 1100 block of N 5th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: trespassing occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.
Angel Nieto, 43, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $7,500.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Lucas Anthony Landis, 39, 400 block of N Volusia Ave., Arcadia. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
