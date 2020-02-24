The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Timothy Scott Capeling, 59, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
George Luis Chanza, 40, 1300 block of S.E. Sunset Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Dejohn Taquavious Childs, 20, 100 block of S. Alabama Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Travis Lee Cottrell, 22, 300 block of E. Gibson St., Arcadia. Charges: violation of injunction of domestic violence protection and violation of injunction of repeat sexual violence. Bond:
Fortunato Arvizu Guerrero, 50, 1300 block of S.E. 1st Ave., Arcadia. Charges: fraud, utter false bank bill note; fraud, swindle, obtaining property under $20,000; grand theft; and writ of bodily attachment. Bond: $5,400.
Albert Philip Jerrold, 64, 2500 block of S.W. of Lois Ave., Arcadia. Charges: providing false information to law enforcement about sex offender status and two counts of failure to re-register as sex offender as required. Bond: $15,000.
Rafael Hasties Marin, 44, of Holiday, FL. Charges: attaching a registered license plate to unassigned vehicle and driving with a suspended license. Bond: $1,000.
Erasmo Moreno Martinez, 27, of 8th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $620.
Frank Allen Norman, 33, 2800 block of S.W. Terrell St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, tampering with physical evidence and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
William Deyonne Sanders, 44, 200 block of S. Manatee Ave., Arcadia. Charge: failure to register as career offender. Bond: $5,000.
Jolinda Hernesha Terrell, 22, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: introduction of contraband into a detention facility and battery on juvenile probation officer. Bond: $1,500.
Grady Marquil Thomas, 53, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: petty theft and violation of probation. Bond: $1,500.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
