The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Rebecca Louise Avant, 52, 1500 block of N.E. Hickory St., Arcadia. Charges: petty theft and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

Maurice Aaron Brown, 34, 1400 block of E. Cypress, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, two counts of failure to appear and two counts of out-of-state felony arrest. Bond: none.

Casey Aaron Clements, 26, 1300 N.W. Myrtle Ave., Arcadia. Charges: DUI with damage to property, leaving the scene of crash with damage to property, child neglect without great bodily home. Bond: $620.

Brianna Lynn Gross, 18, of Box Ranch, Lake Placid. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, smuggle of contraband into a detention facility, two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,120.

Christopher George Montgomery, 24, 300 block of Providence St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of forged bills or notes, two counts of failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,000.

Rudy Carrillo Perez, 36, of 4th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: none.

Chase Anthony Rivera, 19, 2700 block of S.W. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,500.

Dallas Duvon Skinner, 38, 430 block of Sebring Ave., Sebring. Charges: aggravated battery on officer, firefighter or EMT; two counts of resisting officers without violence, resisting officer without violence, possession of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license, violation of probation and four counts of writ of bodily attachment. Bond: $85,500.

Jaime Tobias Umana-Reyes, 26, 6,000 block of S.W. Shores Ave., Arcadia. Charges: disorderly intoxication and battery by touch or strike. Bond: $620.

−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

