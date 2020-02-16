The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Rebecca Louise Avant, 52, 1500 block of N.E. Hickory St., Arcadia. Charges: petty theft and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Maurice Aaron Brown, 34, 1400 block of E. Cypress, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, two counts of failure to appear and two counts of out-of-state felony arrest. Bond: none.
Casey Aaron Clements, 26, 1300 N.W. Myrtle Ave., Arcadia. Charges: DUI with damage to property, leaving the scene of crash with damage to property, child neglect without great bodily home. Bond: $620.
Brianna Lynn Gross, 18, of Box Ranch, Lake Placid. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, smuggle of contraband into a detention facility, two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,120.
Christopher George Montgomery, 24, 300 block of Providence St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of forged bills or notes, two counts of failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,000.
Rudy Carrillo Perez, 36, of 4th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: none.
Chase Anthony Rivera, 19, 2700 block of S.W. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
Dallas Duvon Skinner, 38, 430 block of Sebring Ave., Sebring. Charges: aggravated battery on officer, firefighter or EMT; two counts of resisting officers without violence, resisting officer without violence, possession of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license, violation of probation and four counts of writ of bodily attachment. Bond: $85,500.
Jaime Tobias Umana-Reyes, 26, 6,000 block of S.W. Shores Ave., Arcadia. Charges: disorderly intoxication and battery by touch or strike. Bond: $620.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.