The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Nathan Deshawn Faust, 47, 1300 block of S.W. Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charges: possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of place or worship, three counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a specified area and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $58,000.
Juan Montoya Gonzalez, 55, 50 block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charges: DUI with damage to property and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $5,120.
Glen Earl Johnson, 54, 122 N. Osceola Ave, Arcadia. Charge: lewd or lascivious behavior in a cohabitation. Bond: $15,000.
Anthony Jerome Lee, 45, 1928 S.W. Hendry St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of synthetic narcotics with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a place of worship and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $20,120.
Eric Delanor Ludgood I, 46, 100 block Hector Ave., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, four counts of possession of cocaine with intent to sell, two counts of use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony and four counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $57,000.
Oliver Perez, 32, 3400 block of S.E. Kabrich Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $3,000.
Amber Nicole Van Nattan, 29, 300 block of Thunderbird Ave., Palm Bay. Charges: two counts of smuggling a controlled substance into a prison and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $16,500.
Jesus Vargas, 50, 1200 block of 7th St., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and grand theft of a dwelling less than $300. Bond: $29,000.
Anthony Gabriel Velasquez, 22, 1700 block of N.E. Floridian Circle, Arcadia. Charge: violation of an injunction for domestic violence protection. Bond: none.
Farmer Lee White, Jr., 59, 100 block of Gordon St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell within a 1,000 feet of a place of worship, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and three counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $585,000.
− Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
