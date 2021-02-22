The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Evelyn Rose Warren, 53, of The Villages, Florida. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Kurtis James O’Donnell, 36, Caddy Road, Rotonda West. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.

Sean Douglas Lufkin, 51, 26400 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Joseph Kevin Eubanks, 52, 14000 block of Black Beauty Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Michael Phillip Hains, 43, 3000 block of Perdue Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: fugitive from justice, burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, grand theft of motor vehicle, and grand theft more than $20,000 less than $100,000. Bond: none.

Shazam Juman, 28, 1100 block of 1100 block of Richter St., Port Charlotte. Charges: discharging a firearm in public, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Dale Oliver Mooney, 27, 22400 block of Lewiston Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Ryan Arthur Spears, 36, 3700 block of El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft (second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

Kenton Pierre Louis, 20, of North Fort Myers. Charges: two counts of retail theft $300 or more alone or coordinates others. Bond: $8,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Dontavia Breon Dunbar, 28, 2900 block of Ketona Road, North Port. Charges: carrying concealed weapon unlicensed firearm, resist officer: flee elude law enforcement officer with lights siren active, possess burglary tools with intent to use, operate motor vehicle without valid license, obstruct without violence, and leave the scene of a crash with property damage. Bond: $5,240.

Adrian Melnyk Fylonenko, 29, 2100 block of Logsdon St., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.


Benjamin Dusk Holroyd, 32, 4400 block of Wynwood Lane, North Port. Charges: tampering in misdemeanor proceeding and domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Dareen Helene Melnyk, 60, 2100 block of Logsdon St., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Roger James Setterman Sr., 52, of North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Michael Anthony Romano Jr., 22, 1000 block of Calgary Road, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Artavious Devone Brown, 28, 1400 block of SE Peach Drive, Arcadia. Charges: marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, driving while license suspended-first offense, and possession of weapon or ammunition by Florida convicted felon. Bond: $8,120.

Luis Enrique Sanchez, 24, 1000 block of SE Lamb Ave., Arcadia. Charge: robbery with a weapon. Bond: $150,000.

Adam Charles Vrana, 37, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:

Charles Mayford Pursley, 52, 100 block of Oak St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug equipment and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $5,000.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

