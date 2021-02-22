The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Evelyn Rose Warren, 53, of The Villages, Florida. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Kurtis James O’Donnell, 36, Caddy Road, Rotonda West. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.
Sean Douglas Lufkin, 51, 26400 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Joseph Kevin Eubanks, 52, 14000 block of Black Beauty Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Michael Phillip Hains, 43, 3000 block of Perdue Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: fugitive from justice, burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, grand theft of motor vehicle, and grand theft more than $20,000 less than $100,000. Bond: none.
Shazam Juman, 28, 1100 block of 1100 block of Richter St., Port Charlotte. Charges: discharging a firearm in public, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Dale Oliver Mooney, 27, 22400 block of Lewiston Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Ryan Arthur Spears, 36, 3700 block of El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft (second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Kenton Pierre Louis, 20, of North Fort Myers. Charges: two counts of retail theft $300 or more alone or coordinates others. Bond: $8,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Dontavia Breon Dunbar, 28, 2900 block of Ketona Road, North Port. Charges: carrying concealed weapon unlicensed firearm, resist officer: flee elude law enforcement officer with lights siren active, possess burglary tools with intent to use, operate motor vehicle without valid license, obstruct without violence, and leave the scene of a crash with property damage. Bond: $5,240.
Adrian Melnyk Fylonenko, 29, 2100 block of Logsdon St., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Benjamin Dusk Holroyd, 32, 4400 block of Wynwood Lane, North Port. Charges: tampering in misdemeanor proceeding and domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Dareen Helene Melnyk, 60, 2100 block of Logsdon St., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Roger James Setterman Sr., 52, of North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Michael Anthony Romano Jr., 22, 1000 block of Calgary Road, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Artavious Devone Brown, 28, 1400 block of SE Peach Drive, Arcadia. Charges: marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, driving while license suspended-first offense, and possession of weapon or ammunition by Florida convicted felon. Bond: $8,120.
Luis Enrique Sanchez, 24, 1000 block of SE Lamb Ave., Arcadia. Charge: robbery with a weapon. Bond: $150,000.
Adam Charles Vrana, 37, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Charles Mayford Pursley, 52, 100 block of Oak St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug equipment and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $5,000.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.