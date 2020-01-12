The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Tybreel Lavonte Bentley II, 22, 300 block of N. 13th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: return for/from court. Bond: none.

Michael Anthony Brewer, 52, 2500 block of S.W. Hwy 17, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and battery by touch or strike. Bond: $11,500.

Carlos Arnaldo Lugo-Santiago, 39, 20 block of Palm Circle Drive, Lake Alfred, FL. Charges: two counts of arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.

Travis Parnell Parker, 38, 1800 block of N.E. Guynn Ave., Arcadia. Charges: petty theft and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.

Clarence Thomas Pelham, Jr., 1300 N.E. Childress Ave., Arcadia. Charge: return for/from court. Bond: none.

Luis Maximo Sanchez, 50, 1000 S.E. Hargrave, Arcadia. Charge: domestic assault. Bond: none.

Hector Vasquez Tello, 36, 2000 Barksdale Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

Sunday Lee Thielen, 40, 9900 block of Wauchula Road, Myakka City. Charges: driving with a suspended license and two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $1,500.

Felipe Enrique Torregrosa, 44, 1600 block of S.W. Price Child St., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.

Cindy Marie Vanduyl, 69, 100 block of Harris Road, Arcadia. Charge: battery on officer, firefight or EMT. Bond: $2,000.

Robert Paul Wolff, 30, 3000 block of Pine Street, Arcadia. Charges: driving with a suspended license, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and arrest on warrant. Bond: $2,000.

