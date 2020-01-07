The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Sarana Chavez Cano, 44, 3900 block of N.W. Larsons Drive, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,120.

Julian Henry Cobb III, 41, 100 block of Oceola St., Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and violation of a court injunction. Bond: $3,500.

Stephen Tracy Conner, 41, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license. Bond: none.

Latasha Leeann Lane, 28, 1400 block of S.E. Second Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.

Richard Roy Lannin, 62, 2500 block of S.W. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $5,000.

Sandra Lynne Murzyn, 33, 2300 block of Daytona St., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Boyd Levi Worth, 52, 1300 block of S.E. Bittersweet St., Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without violence, driving with a suspended license and violation of probation. Bond: $1,000.

Antonio Garcia, 43, 1500 block of S.E. Maple St., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of failure to appear. Bond: $11,000.

Jose Martinez-Reyes, 57, 1400 block of Gibson St., Arcadia. Charges: battery by touch or strike and domestic assault. Bond: $420.

Jason Michael McCumber, 36, 30 block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charges: battery by touch or strike and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.

− Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments