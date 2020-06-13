The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jennifer Lauren Smith, 22, 800 block of Cooper St., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.
• Molly Ann Tagtow, 40, 16400 block of Chicopee Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence and three counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $5,000.
• William Drew Daley, 42, of Bradenton. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $1,000.
• Valentia Hughes, 43, 15100 block of Lyneburg Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and two counts of battery. Bond: $11,500.
• Ashley Ann Hoffman, 35, 19500 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Barry Jimmy Forbes, 30, of Fort Myers. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
Compiled by Liz Hardaway
