The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

• Jennifer Lauren Smith, 22, 800 block of Cooper St., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none. 

• Molly Ann Tagtow, 40, 16400 block of Chicopee Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence and three counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $5,000. 

• William Drew Daley, 42, of Bradenton. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $1,000. 

• Valentia Hughes, 43, 15100 block of Lyneburg Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and two counts of battery. Bond: $11,500. 

• Ashley Ann Hoffman, 35, 19500 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none. 

• Barry Jimmy Forbes, 30, of Fort Myers. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000. 

Compiled by Liz Hardaway

Email: liz.hardaway@yoursun.com

