The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
David Raymond Odell, 33, Williston, Fla. Charges: three counts of introduction of controlled substance into state correctional institution, conspiracy and trafficking more than 10 grams of Phenethylamines. Bond: none.
Taylor Marie Bass, 25, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charges: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Thomas Vernon Richardson, 36, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery, criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage, violation of probation or community control, possession of harmful new legend drug without prescription and introduction of contraband into county detention facility. Bond: none.
Floyd David Johnson, 44, 5300 block of Pine Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license is suspended (3rd subsequent offense), and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Samuel Bienaime, 34, 2100 block of Exmore Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: out of county warrant, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Lee Marshall, 39, 6400 block of Dulzara St., Englewood. Charges: refusal to submit to testing, resisting an officer without violence and DUI. Bond: none.
Ryan Edgar Forcier, 31, 7100 block of Janette St., Englewood. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Hervin Anibal Ramirez, 27, of Calhoun, GA. Charges: operating motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Mariya Chelnokova, 37, 4800 block of Globe St., North Port. Charges: probation violation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
North Port Police reported the following arrest:
David Gruntman, 20, 2600 block of Tishman Ave., North Port. Charges: providing false information to pawn broker. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Deborah Wilber
