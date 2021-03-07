The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Michael Henry Rosier, 63, 400 block of San Marie Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: 25,000.

Eric Jonathan Barber, 22, 800 block of Phyllis St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

Kelly Ann Davis, 25, 20000 block of Goldcup Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Sheyly Perez-Morales, 20, 3200 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Christopher Matthew Walton, 49, 18200 block of Burkholder Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on DCFS employee. Bond: $2,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Kevin Leunam Rivero, 21, 4800 block of Flamlauu Ave., North Port. Charges: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Kastriot Shabani, 30, 700 block of Gunther St., Englewood. Charges: two counts of battery by touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.


The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:

Martin Lopez Santiago, 40, 300 block of Langsner Lane, Englewood. Charges: DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $620.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

David Scott Adams, 52, 100 block of N. Mills Ave., Arcadia. Charge: commit domestic battery. Bond: $500.

Janet Birkholz, 59, 4100 Magnolia Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

James Elmer Butts, 36, 8700 block of S.W. Highway 70, Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: $500.

Eugene James Hoffer III, 36, 1900 block of S.E. Tangelo, Arcadia. Charge: drugs, sell of methamphetamine. Bond: $20,000.

Amber Kay Knowles, 32, 1500 block of S.E. Plum Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

